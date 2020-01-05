VIZIO is kicking off CES 2020 in full force, by announcing a completely new Smart TV line-up. The new line-up also happens to contain the company’s first ever OLED TV. Across the V-Series and the P-Series, customers will be able to choose their TV in a variety of display sizes, ranging from 40-inches to 85-inches.

Aside from the “best-in-class quantum dot performance and industry-leading peak brightness”, the company is also talking about added features, like the 64-bit image processing and 1GHz CPU.

New for the 2020 lineup, is the introduction of VIZIO’s ProGaming Engine that takes Xbox One X and PlayStation® 4 performance to the next level with support for Variable Refresh Rates (VRR), AMD FreeSync, and resolutions up to 4K at 120Hz for greater motion clarity and smoother gameplay VIZIO

The P-Series Quantum X line-up has displays with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits for highlights, and 800 nits full screen brightness. The series contains display sizes of 65-inches, 75-inches, and 85-inches, all presented with a bezel-less design.

Next is the P-Series Quantum (sans X), comes in 65- and 75-inch sizes with 1200 nits of peak brightness, and, aside from upgraded Quantum Color models, VIZIO is introducing its first-ever 4K OLED TVs in 55 and 65-inch sizes.

Then there’s the more affordable M-Series with models ranging from 50-inches to 65-inches, and 800 nits of brightness. Wrapping up the entire line-up is the affordable V-Series, available in eight display sizes, from 40-inches to 70-inches.

You can find all the specs below, while pricing will be revealed at a later date:

To go with the impressive TV line-up above is VIZIO’s audio line-up, consisting of six sound bars: M21d, M51a, M512a, P514a Elevate, V21, and V51.

Today, we’re announcing the most competitive and immersive sound bar series we’ve ever launched. Not only do our sound bars bring a design and finish that stands out from the rest of the market, but we’re providing new levels of audio performance and ease-of-use to every price point. Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer, VIZIO

There’s something for everyone, from the revolutionary design on the Elevate Sound Bar which can dock to the TV, to features like Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, up to 18 total drivers on the top model, surround sound, upfiring speakers, you name it. You can find more details over at VIZIO, while pricing will be revealed at a later date.

Last, but not least, after recently rolling out SmartCast 3.5 to its TVs, VIZIO today announces SmartCast 4.0, alongside the new push-to-talk Voice Remote for controlling content with the user’s voice.

SmartCast 4.0 is faster, and will bring personalization via curating content based on the user’s interests. It will be available to all models dating back to 2016. There’s no specific date on the roll-out, but the company says 2020.

Source: VIZIO