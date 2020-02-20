Vizio has added support for the Disney+ app to its SmartCast platform, allowing users to directly launch the app and enjoy content from Disney+ library from the home screen. What this means is movies and TV shows from Disney’s stable, as well as Pixar and National Geographic, among others, are now just a click away.

Users in Canada, U.S., and Puerto Rico can also access the Disney+ app on the SmartCast platform as of now. They can subscribe to it using the companion SmartCast Mobile app or through the apps row on SmartCast Home.

Previously, users could access Disney+ content on Vizio’s smart TV platform only by casting through Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast. Users based in the regions mentioned above can watch Disney+ content in up to 4K UHD quality with HDR video playback support.

