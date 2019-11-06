VIZIO RED
California-based VIZIO announces its second collaboration with (RED), the Special Edition (VIZIO)RED M-Series Quantum 50-inch Class 4K HDR Smart TV, with its (RED) Remote.

The U.S. company is committing to donating 10 percent of the purchase price for each (VIZIO)RED M-Series 50″ Class Smart TV. The money will go to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS with (RED).

We were overwhelmed with the response to our collaboration with (RED) last year. Ahead of this year’s World AIDS Day on December 1, we are thrilled to offer consumers an opportunity to give back to the global community once again with the new (VIZIO)RED M-Series Quantum 50” Class 4K HDR Smart TV

Robynne Curry, Senior Director of Product Marketing, VIZIO

As far as the Smart TV is concerned, it features Quantum Color technology with over a billion shades, as well as 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and UltraBright 400. Features like Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast are built-in so you can start streaming effortlessly regardless of your system of choice.

The design features red accents around the frame of its edge-to-edge display, and comes with a matching (RED) remote.

The (VIZIO)RED M-Series 50″ Class is on sale at Amazon.com/RED and VIZIO.com/RED, going for $479.99 (pricing may vary).

