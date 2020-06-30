VIZIO has announced the launch of more than a dozen TVs, which include both LCD and OLED TVs. The LCD TVs come with IQ Ultra and IQ Active processors, alongside new gaming engines. The include 64-bit image processing. “The VIZIO OLED 4K HDR Smart TV offers previously impossible contrast with perfectly black pixels,” says the company.
For high-end gamers, VIZIO’s ProGaming Engine offers a level of graphics support rarely
found in consumer televisions. Variable Refresh Rate (40Hz- 120Hz) syncs a game’s changing framerate and the TV’s refresh rate to reduce stuttering and tearing.
Here’s everything that the company announced today.
LCD TVs – M-Series Quantum, P-Series Quantum, and P-Series Quantum X
|Model
|Price
|Size
|Local Dimming Zones
|UltraBright
|Color
|Color Volume2
|Processor
|VRR
|P85QX-H1
|$2,999.99
|85″
|792
|3000
|Quantum Color
|180%
|IQ Ultra
|48-120Hz
|P75QX-H1
|$1,999.99
|75″
|480
|2800
|Quantum Color
|180%
|IQ Ultra
|48-120Hz
|P65QX-H1
|$1,499.99
|65″
|384
|3000
|Quantum Color
|180%
|IQ Ultra
|48-120Hz
|P75Q9-H1
|$1,699.99
|75″
|240
|1200
|Quantum Color
|120%
|IQ Ultra
|48-120Hz
|P65Q9-H1
|$1,199.99
|65″
|200
|1200
|Quantum Color
|120%
|IQ Ultra
|48-120Hz
|M65Q8-H1
|$749.99
|65″
|90
|800
|Quantum Color
|85%
|IQ Active
|48-60Hz
|M55Q8-H1
|$549.99
|55″
|90
|800
|Quantum Color
|85%
|IQ Active
|48-60Hz
|M65Q7-H1
|$699.99
|65″
|30
|600
|Quantum Color
|75%
|IQ Active
|48-60Hz
|M55Q7-H1
|$499.99
|55″
|30
|600
|Quantum Color
|75%
|IQ Active
|48-60Hz
|M50Q7-H1
|$399.99
|50″
|16
|400
|Quantum Color
|75%
|IQ Active
|48-60Hz
LCD TVs – V-Series
|Model
|Price
|Size
|Picture Performance
|Processor
|Gaming Engine
|Dynamic Motion Rate
|HDMI
|HDR Support
|V755-H4
|$799.99
|75″
|Full Array
|IQ Active
|V Gaming Engine
|120
|2.1
|Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG
|V705-H3
|$659.99
|70″
|Full Array
|IQ Active
|V Gaming Engine
|120
|2.1
|Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG
|V655-H9
|$469.99
|65″
|Full Array
|IQ Active
|V Gaming Engine
|120
|2.1
|Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG
|V605
|$399.99
|60″
|Full Array
|IQ Active
|V Gaming Engine
|120
|2.1
|Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG
|V585
|$349.99
|58″
|Full Array
|IQ Active
|V Gaming Engine
|120
|2.1
OLED TVs
|Model
|Price
|Size
| Local
Dimming
|UltraBright
|Color
|Color Gamut
|Processor
|VRR
|OLED65-H1
|$1,999.99
|65″
|Pixel Level Dimming (8.29m)
|800
|Ultra Color Spectrum
|98% DCI-P3
|IQ Ultra
|40-120Hz
|OLED55-H1
|$1,299.99
|55″
|Pixel Level Dimming (8.29m)
|800
|Ultra Color Spectrum
|98% DCI-P3
|IQ Ultra
|40-120Hz
Sound Bars
|Model
|Price
|Speakers
|Wireless Sub
|Output (SPL)
|HDMI
|Remote
|V21-H8
|$179.99
|3/3
|5″
|96dB
|YES / ARC
|New Design
|V51-H6
|$249.99
|6/6
|96dB
|YES / ARC
|Backlit Design
|M21d-H8
|$149.99
|3/6
|No; 2x 3″
Built-in
|98dB
|YES / ARC
|New Design
|P514a-H6
|$999.99
|10/18
|8″
|107dB
|YES/ 2 In/1 (eARC)
|Backlit Design