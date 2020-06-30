VIZIO has announced the launch of more than a dozen TVs, which include both LCD and OLED TVs. The LCD TVs come with IQ Ultra and IQ Active processors, alongside new gaming engines. The include 64-bit image processing. “The VIZIO OLED 4K HDR Smart TV offers previously impossible contrast with perfectly black pixels,” says the company.

For high-end gamers, VIZIO’s ProGaming Engine offers a level of graphics support rarely

found in consumer televisions. Variable Refresh Rate (40Hz- 120Hz) syncs a game’s changing framerate and the TV’s refresh rate to reduce stuttering and tearing.

Here’s everything that the company announced today.

LCD TVs – M-Series Quantum, P-Series Quantum, and P-Series Quantum X

Model Price Size Local Dimming Zones UltraBright Color Color Volume2 Processor VRR P85QX-H1 $2,999.99 85″ 792 3000 Quantum Color 180% IQ Ultra 48-120Hz P75QX-H1 $1,999.99 75″ 480 2800 Quantum Color 180% IQ Ultra 48-120Hz P65QX-H1 $1,499.99 65″ 384 3000 Quantum Color 180% IQ Ultra 48-120Hz P75Q9-H1 $1,699.99 75″ 240 1200 Quantum Color 120% IQ Ultra 48-120Hz P65Q9-H1 $1,199.99 65″ 200 1200 Quantum Color 120% IQ Ultra 48-120Hz M65Q8-H1 $749.99 65″ 90 800 Quantum Color 85% IQ Active 48-60Hz M55Q8-H1 $549.99 55″ 90 800 Quantum Color 85% IQ Active 48-60Hz M65Q7-H1 $699.99 65″ 30 600 Quantum Color 75% IQ Active 48-60Hz M55Q7-H1 $499.99 55″ 30 600 Quantum Color 75% IQ Active 48-60Hz M50Q7-H1 $399.99 50″ 16 400 Quantum Color 75% IQ Active 48-60Hz

LCD TVs – V-Series

Model Price Size Picture Performance Processor Gaming Engine Dynamic Motion Rate HDMI HDR Support V755-H4 $799.99 75″ Full Array IQ Active V Gaming Engine 120 2.1 Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG V705-H3 $659.99 70″ Full Array IQ Active V Gaming Engine 120 2.1 Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG V655-H9 $469.99 65″ Full Array IQ Active V Gaming Engine 120 2.1 Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG V605 $399.99 60″ Full Array IQ Active V Gaming Engine 120 2.1 Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG V585 $349.99 58″ Full Array IQ Active V Gaming Engine 120 2.1

OLED TVs

Model Price Size Local

Dimming UltraBright Color Color Gamut Processor VRR OLED65-H1 $1,999.99 65″ Pixel Level Dimming (8.29m) 800 Ultra Color Spectrum 98% DCI-P3 IQ Ultra 40-120Hz OLED55-H1 $1,299.99 55″ Pixel Level Dimming (8.29m) 800 Ultra Color Spectrum 98% DCI-P3 IQ Ultra 40-120Hz

Sound Bars