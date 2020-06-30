VIZIO TVs

VIZIO has announced the launch of more than a dozen TVs, which include both LCD and OLED TVs. The LCD TVs come with IQ Ultra and IQ Active processors, alongside new gaming engines. The include 64-bit image processing. “The VIZIO OLED 4K HDR Smart TV offers previously impossible contrast with perfectly black pixels,” says the company.

For high-end gamers, VIZIO’s ProGaming Engine offers a level of graphics support rarely
found in consumer televisions. Variable Refresh Rate (40Hz- 120Hz) syncs a game’s changing framerate and the TV’s refresh rate to reduce stuttering and tearing.

Here’s everything that the company announced today.

LCD TVs – M-Series Quantum, P-Series Quantum, and P-Series Quantum X

ModelPrice Size Local Dimming ZonesUltraBright ColorColor Volume2ProcessorVRR
P85QX-H1$2,999.99  85″ 7923000Quantum Color180%IQ Ultra48-120Hz
P75QX-H1$1,999.99  75″ 4802800Quantum Color180%IQ Ultra48-120Hz
P65QX-H1$1,499.99  65″ 3843000Quantum Color180%IQ Ultra48-120Hz
P75Q9-H1$1,699.99  75″ 2401200Quantum Color120%IQ Ultra48-120Hz
P65Q9-H1$1,199.99  65″ 2001200Quantum Color120%IQ Ultra48-120Hz
M65Q8-H1$749.99  65″ 90800Quantum Color85%IQ Active48-60Hz
M55Q8-H1$549.99  55″ 90800Quantum Color85%IQ Active48-60Hz
M65Q7-H1$699.99  65″ 30600Quantum Color75%IQ Active48-60Hz
M55Q7-H1$499.99  55″ 30600Quantum Color75%IQ Active48-60Hz
M50Q7-H1$399.99  50″ 16400Quantum Color75%IQ Active48-60Hz

LCD TVs – V-Series

Model Price  Size Picture PerformanceProcessor Gaming EngineDynamic Motion RateHDMIHDR Support
V755-H4$799.99 75″Full ArrayIQ Active V Gaming Engine1202.1Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG
V705-H3$659.99 70″Full ArrayIQ ActiveV Gaming Engine1202.1Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG
V655-H9$469.99 65″Full ArrayIQ ActiveV Gaming Engine1202.1Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG
V605$399.99 60″Full ArrayIQ ActiveV Gaming Engine1202.1Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG
V585$349.99 58″Full ArrayIQ ActiveV Gaming Engine1202.1
Vizio Elevate sound bar

OLED TVs

ModelPrice Size Local
Dimming		UltraBright ColorColor GamutProcessor VRR
OLED65-H1 $1,999.99 65″ Pixel Level Dimming (8.29m) 800Ultra Color Spectrum98% DCI-P3IQ Ultra40-120Hz
OLED55-H1 $1,299.99 55″ Pixel Level Dimming (8.29m) 800Ultra Color Spectrum98% DCI-P3IQ Ultra40-120Hz

Sound Bars

ModelPrice  Speakers Wireless SubOutput (SPL)HDMIRemote 
V21-H8 $179.99 3/35″96dBYES / ARCNew Design
V51-H6 $249.99 6/696dBYES / ARCBacklit Design
M21d-H8$149.99 3/6No; 2x 3″
Built-in		98dBYES / ARCNew Design
P514a-H6$999.99 10/188″107dBYES/ 2 In/1 (eARC)Backlit Design
