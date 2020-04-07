VIZIO has announced 30 new free TV channels on its SmartCast Home screen. It brings more news, entertainment, lifestyle, DIY, sports, comedy and music to millions of viewers across America.

These channels include:

News and lifestyle content from USA Today and CBC News.

Sports are available from USA Today Sportswire and the Fubo Sports Network.

Celebrities and entertainment updates are available on TMZ and Hollywire.

Cooking channels like Hungry and Food52 or learn from top artists on The Design Network,

Sci-Fi content on Dust, documentaries on Magellan TVNow and Docurama, cult classics on CONtv, and much more.

Further, the new free streaming channels can be found under a “Free Channels” row on the SmartCast Home screen and complement VIZIO’s WatchFree service.