Today VIZIO announced the addition of 10 new channels to its SmartCast TVs. These include genres like lifestyle, DIY, fashion, travel and comedy, so everyone who’s stuck at home can find something to watch.

Due to the current events, more and more people are consuming content. VIZIO says its free ad supported apps and streaming TV services were up 88% the last week of April compared to the first week of March.

Here’s what you can get access to, starting today:

Celebrity and lifestyle news: Vanity Fair, Young Hollywood, WIRED;

Fashion, career, and lifestyle: GQ, Glamour and Vogue;

Food and travel: Tastemade and Condé Nast Traveler;

Comedy: Funny or Die, Mystery Science Theater 3000 (MST3K);

Game shows: Game Show Network, World Poker Tour.

These new channels arrive in addition to VIZIO’s recently announced 30 streaming channels, as well as apps like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, YouTube, NBC, CBS All Access, YouTubeTV and others, already available on VIZIO SmartCast.