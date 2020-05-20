Earlier this year, Vivo showcased the Apex 2020 concept phone packing a wild gimbal-like primary camera to achieve better stabilization for capturing blur-free videos. While the Apex 2020 wasn’t widely released, the camera technology is coming to the Chinese smartphone maker’s Vivo X50 flagship.

As per teasers released on Weibo, the Vivo X50 is shown sporting a periscope lens, two regular camera lenses, and a huge primary camera module. The teaser video shows that the primary camera lens will rotate on its axis to provide a wider range of angular stabilization.

Notably, Vivo has claimed in the past that the gimbal-style camera improves the stabilization output by 200%. Vivo is yet to reveal make of the sensor or the mechanism behind its gimbal-inspired primary camera on the X50 flagship.

But from a cryptic Weibo post by a Vivo product manager, it appears that Vivo X50 will employ Samsung’s new 50MP ISOCELL GN1 camera sensor that has a large 1/1.31″ sensor. We’ll know more in the days leading up to the Vivo X50 series’ launch on June 1.