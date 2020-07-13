We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

The wait is finally over. VIVO has announced that its camera-centric X50 series smartphones are launching in India on July 16. To recall, the VIVO X50 trio – consisting of the vanilla VIVO X50, VIVO X50 Pro, and the VIVO X50 Pro+ – was launched in China last month to much fanfare, thanks to the hype surrounding their camera capabilities.

However, the Chinese smartphone maker will only bring the VIVO X50 and its Pro sibling to India. A report from Gadgets 360 claims that the top-of-the-line VIVO X50 Pro+ with the Snapdragon 865 chip at its heart and a quad camera setup won’t make it to the Indian smartphone market.

As for the VIVO X50 and its Pro variant, both of them feature an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with up to 8 gigs of RAM. The quad camera setup at the back includes a 48MP camera with a gimbal-like stabilization system and a 32MP selfie snapper.

