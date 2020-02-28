Author
Tags

The Vivo Z-series now has a new member – the Vivo Z6 5G. As the name makes it abundantly clear, the new Vivo offering is a 5G-ready phone with dual-mode 5G (NSA+SA) support. It has a very familiar Vivo-esque gradient design and a camera module that reminds us of the Galaxy S20.

Vivo Z6 5G appears to be a strictly mid-range phone, but still has a rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor instead of an in-display unit. Here’s a quick rundown of its internal hardware:

  • 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixel) display
  • Snapdragon 765G SoC
  • Up to 8GB RAM
  • 128GB onboard storage
  • Quad rear cameras (48-megapixel main + 8-megapixel wide-angle + 2-megapixel-macro + 2-megapixel depth sensor)
  • 16-megapixel front camera
  • 5,000mAh battery with 44W Super Flash charging support

The Vivo Z6 5G comes in Interstellar Silver, Aurora Black and Ice Age color options, and starts at CNY 2,598 (roughly $370) with pre-orders set to kick off tomorrow. However, Vivo is mum on the international availability of its new phone.

You May Also Like
Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11

Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 specs comparison

Here is the only Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 specs comparison you need to read before making your purchase decision.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 512GB storage variant launched in India for Rs 44,999

To cushion the extra Rs 5,000, Samsung is offering an additional upgrade bonus.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite press render leaks, reveals S-Pen

This is allegedly our first look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet powered by the Exynos 9611 chip, complete with its own S-Pen.