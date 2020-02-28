The Vivo Z-series now has a new member – the Vivo Z6 5G. As the name makes it abundantly clear, the new Vivo offering is a 5G-ready phone with dual-mode 5G (NSA+SA) support. It has a very familiar Vivo-esque gradient design and a camera module that reminds us of the Galaxy S20.

Vivo Z6 5G appears to be a strictly mid-range phone, but still has a rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor instead of an in-display unit. Here’s a quick rundown of its internal hardware:

6.57-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixel) display

Snapdragon 765G SoC

Up to 8GB RAM

128GB onboard storage

Quad rear cameras (48-megapixel main + 8-megapixel wide-angle + 2-megapixel-macro + 2-megapixel depth sensor)

16-megapixel front camera

5,000mAh battery with 44W Super Flash charging support

The Vivo Z6 5G comes in Interstellar Silver, Aurora Black and Ice Age color options, and starts at CNY 2,598 (roughly $370) with pre-orders set to kick off tomorrow. However, Vivo is mum on the international availability of its new phone.