The Vivo Z-series now has a new member – the Vivo Z6 5G. As the name makes it abundantly clear, the new Vivo offering is a 5G-ready phone with dual-mode 5G (NSA+SA) support. It has a very familiar Vivo-esque gradient design and a camera module that reminds us of the Galaxy S20.
Vivo Z6 5G appears to be a strictly mid-range phone, but still has a rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor instead of an in-display unit. Here’s a quick rundown of its internal hardware:
- 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixel) display
- Snapdragon 765G SoC
- Up to 8GB RAM
- 128GB onboard storage
- Quad rear cameras (48-megapixel main + 8-megapixel wide-angle + 2-megapixel-macro + 2-megapixel depth sensor)
- 16-megapixel front camera
- 5,000mAh battery with 44W Super Flash charging support
The Vivo Z6 5G comes in Interstellar Silver, Aurora Black and Ice Age color options, and starts at CNY 2,598 (roughly $370) with pre-orders set to kick off tomorrow. However, Vivo is mum on the international availability of its new phone.