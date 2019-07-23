vivo Z5 promo images teased by the company

The vivo Z1 Pro was announced this month, but the company is already preparing, and teasing, the upcoming vivo Z5. The images above and below were posted to Weibo by the company’s Product Manager, and reveal the design and color options of the upcoming smartphone.

TENAA listings reveal the phone will sport a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution with an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a triple camera setup on the back. There will be a main 48MP shooter, an 8MP unit as well as a 2MP camera that’s likely a ToF sensor.

Green, purple, and blue seem to be the color options in which the vivo Z5 will be available, as the images below illustrate. The back panel seems to be glass, and there’s also a Jovi assistant button on the side.