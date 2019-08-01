vivo Z5 official with attractive specs and price tag

Remember the vivo Z5 promo images the company teased last week? Well, the phone is now officially official, and it won’t break the bank with the most expensive configuration coming in at roughly $330, regardless of which color option you choose from the available three: Aurora Illusion, Holographic Illusion and Bamboo Forest Night.

The vivo Z5 features a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, an in-display fingerprint scanner underneath it, and a waterdrop notch home to the 32MP selfie camera with pixel combining features. The other tree cameras on the back make up the triple-camera system consisting of a main 48MP shooter with f/1.8, a wide-angle 8MP lens with f/2.0, and a 2MP ToF sensor.

The Snapdragon 712 chip is powering the phone, and memory options include 6- and 8GB of RAM, while storage can be configured at 64-, 128-, or 256GB. Battery is rated at 4,500mAh with 22.5W fast charging capabilities, and Android 9 Pie-based Funtouch OS 9.1 is powering everything. Pricing starts at CNY 1,598 ($230), and goes all the way up to CNY 2,298 ($330), depending on configuration. When, or whether we will see the vivo Z5 outside of China is yet unknown.