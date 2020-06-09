Vivo India

Vivo Z1 Pro and Vivo Z1x are now receiving the Funtouch OS 10 update, which is based on Android 10. It brings a new interface with minimalistic design, redesigned built-in apps, performance improvements, live wallpapers, and improvements to the Jovi virtual assistant.

The company took to Twitter to reveal the latest development. The update is being rolled out to a few users first, and a mass rollout will begin once it is ensured that no critical bugs are present in the update.

The Vivo Z1x Funtouch OS 10 update comes with version number PD1921F_EX_A_1.11.4 and the update size of 3.32GB. On the other hand, the Vivo Z1 Pro Funtouch OS 10 update carries version number PD1911F_EX_A_1.7.8 and is 3.1GB in size.

