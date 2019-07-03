vivo Z1 Pro announced with punch hole, triple-cameras, 5,000mAh battery

The vivo Z1 Pro has been officially announced for the budget/mid-range segment, going for INR 14,990 (around $215) for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and INR 17,990 (circa $260) for the top configuration with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It features a Snapdragon 712 chip with software controlled modes for Cooling, Game Turbo, and Ultra Game mode. The display is a 6.53-inch IPS LCD panel with FHD+ resolution, featuring a punch-hole on the top left, home to a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The camera trio on the back consists of a 16MP f/1.78 main unit, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. Everything is powered by Android 9 Pie, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging (no, not the 120W Super Flash Charge the company teased recently).