VIVO has today quietly launched another mid-range smartphone – the VIVO Y70s. Notably, the latest offering from VIVO is powered by Samsung’s new Exynos 880 chipset, which also adds 5G support to the VIVO Y70s. The phone looks generic front the front, but the company has opted for a vertical stripe pattern on the glossy real panel to give it some identity.

The VIVO Y70s offers a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole design and packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The triple rear camera setup includes a 48MP main camera that supports 4K video capture. The fingerprint sensor is embedded inside the recessed power button, but face unlock support is there as well.

VIVO Y70s specifications

Display6.53-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080)
19.5: 9 aspect ratio
90.72% screen-to-body ratio
394 ppi pixel density
1500: 1 contrast ratio
ProcessorExynos 880
RAM6GB / 8GB
Storage128GB
Rear Cameras48MP (F/1.79) primary
8MP (F/2.2) ultra-wide
2MP (F/2.2) portrait
Front Camera16MP (F/2.0)
Battery4,500mAh
18W Dual-Engine Flash Charge
SoftwareFuntouch OS 10 (Android 10)
Weight190 grams
Dimensions162.07×76.61×8.46 mm

VIVO Y70s price & availabiility

The VIVO Y70s costs ¥1,998 (~$280) for the base 6GB+128GB version, while the variant with 8GB RAM will set you back by ¥2,918 (~$410). Pre-orders are now live and sales will commence on June 1, but there is no word on availability in the international market.

