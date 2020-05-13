Vivo Y70s could be a new upcoming Y-series smartphone from the company. The device has been spotted on Geekbench with an unannounced chipset.

The listing shows a Vivo phone with model number ‘vivo V2002A’. It is expected to be the Vivo Y70s and it is listed to be powered by the Exynos 880 SoC with a base frequency of 1.79GHz. The phone runs on Android 10 and features 8GB of RAM.

As per the tipster Digital Chat Station (directly translated), the Exynos 880 chipset is a 5G compatible SoC with two Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.79GHz.

Samsung is yet to announce the chipset.