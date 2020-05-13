Vivo India

Vivo Y70s could be a new upcoming Y-series smartphone from the company. The device has been spotted on Geekbench with an unannounced chipset.

The listing shows a Vivo phone with model number ‘vivo V2002A’. It is expected to be the Vivo Y70s and it is listed to be powered by the Exynos 880 SoC with a base frequency of 1.79GHz. The phone runs on Android 10 and features 8GB of RAM.

Vivo Y70s

As per the tipster Digital Chat Station (directly translated), the Exynos 880 chipset is a 5G compatible SoC with two Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.79GHz.

Samsung is yet to announce the chipset.

