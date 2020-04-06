Up next
Author
Tags

Vivo has been on a launch spree since the past couple of weeks, despite the coronavirus epidemic engulfing more regions across the globe with each passing day. After Vivo V19 and Vivo S6, the latest phone to come off the company’s production line is a mid-ranger called Vivo Y50.

Quietly announced via the company’s official Facebook page in Cambodia, Vivo Y50 is now already up for pre-order in the country. The phone has a familiar design with a gradient finish and opts for a modern punch hole display aesthetics. Have a look at its internals:

  • 6.53-inch FHD+ display
  • Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • 8GB RAM
  • 128GB storage
  • Quad rear cameras: 13MP primary + 8MP wide-angle + 2MP macro + 2MP depth
  • 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support

Vivo V15 is yet to appear on the company’s official website, but it is already up for pre-order priced at $249 in blue and black colors. Shipments of the phone will begin starting April 11, but there is no word on international availability as of now.

You May Also Like
Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy S20

Verizon will add an extra 15GB to phone plans for free

Verizon is giving free data to all of its data plans to help its customers enjoy their time at home during the coronavirus pandemic
Foxconn

Foxconn ready for seasonal demand, as it has enough workers in factories

It seems that Foxconn has everything ready to deal with demand and produce the new iPhones that could be launched in fall by Apple

Apple has launched a new series of remote learning videos

Apple has recently launched a couple of videos that will help schools and educators improve remote learning to improve education during the pandemic