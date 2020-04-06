Vivo has been on a launch spree since the past couple of weeks, despite the coronavirus epidemic engulfing more regions across the globe with each passing day. After Vivo V19 and Vivo S6, the latest phone to come off the company’s production line is a mid-ranger called Vivo Y50.

Quietly announced via the company’s official Facebook page in Cambodia, Vivo Y50 is now already up for pre-order in the country. The phone has a familiar design with a gradient finish and opts for a modern punch hole display aesthetics. Have a look at its internals:

6.53-inch FHD+ display

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

8GB RAM

128GB storage

Quad rear cameras: 13MP primary + 8MP wide-angle + 2MP macro + 2MP depth

5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support

Vivo V15 is yet to appear on the company’s official website, but it is already up for pre-order priced at $249 in blue and black colors. Shipments of the phone will begin starting April 11, but there is no word on international availability as of now.