Vivo Y50 is all set to be launched in India on June 10. A dedicated microsite for the smartphone has gone live on Flipkart. To recall, the device was launched almost one and a half months ago in China.

According to the listing, the Vivo Y50 will be sold in a single 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant. It will feature a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC.

Vivo Y50 specifications