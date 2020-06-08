Vivo Y50

Vivo Y50 is all set to be launched in India on June 10. A dedicated microsite for the smartphone has gone live on Flipkart. To recall, the device was launched almost one and a half months ago in China.

According to the listing, the Vivo Y50 will be sold in a single 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant. It will feature a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC.

Vivo Y50

Vivo Y50 specifications

  • Display: 6.53-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ iView Display
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform, paired with Adreno 610 GPU
  • RAM: 8GB
  • ROM: 128GB, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Cameras: Rear – 13MP (primary with f/2.2 aperture) + 8MP (ultra-wide with f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP (depth with f/2.4 aperture)  + 2MP (macro with f/2.4)
    • Front – 16MP f/2.0 aperture lens
  • OS: Android 10 based on FunTouch OS 10
  • SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • Dimensions: 162.04  x 76.46 x 9.11mm; Weight: 197g
  • Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • Colors: Starry Black, Iris Blue, Pearl White
You May Also Like
OPPO Reno4 series confirmed to launch in India with localized features
OPPO has not shared a launch timeline or pricing information for the OPPO Reno4 and Reno4 Pro in India.
vivo X50 series
Vivo launches flagship X50 series with focus on photography
The X50 series supports 5G connectivity, and the Vivo X50 Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC.
Samsung Display
Samsung Galaxy M01s spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance and Geekbench, specs tipped
The device is expected to launch in June.