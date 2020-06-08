Vivo Y50

Vivo Y50 is all set to be launched in India on June 10. A dedicated microsite for the smartphone has gone live on Flipkart. To recall, the device was launched almost one and a half months ago in China.

According to the listing, the Vivo Y50 will be sold in a single 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant. It will feature a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC.

Vivo Y50 specifications

  • Display: 6.53-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ iView Display
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform, paired with Adreno 610 GPU
  • RAM: 8GB
  • ROM: 128GB, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Cameras: Rear – 13MP (primary with f/2.2 aperture) + 8MP (ultra-wide with f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP (depth with f/2.4 aperture)  + 2MP (macro with f/2.4)
    • Front – 16MP f/2.0 aperture lens
  • OS: Android 10 based on FunTouch OS 10
  • SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • Dimensions: 162.04  x 76.46 x 9.11mm; Weight: 197g
  • Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • Colors: Starry Black, Iris Blue, Pearl White
