Vivo Y50 is all set to be launched in India on June 10. A dedicated microsite for the smartphone has gone live on Flipkart. To recall, the device was launched almost one and a half months ago in China.
According to the listing, the Vivo Y50 will be sold in a single 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant. It will feature a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC.
Vivo Y50 specifications
- Display: 6.53-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ iView Display
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform, paired with Adreno 610 GPU
- RAM: 8GB
- ROM: 128GB, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Cameras: Rear – 13MP (primary with f/2.2 aperture) + 8MP (ultra-wide with f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP (depth with f/2.4 aperture) + 2MP (macro with f/2.4)
- Front – 16MP f/2.0 aperture lens
- OS: Android 10 based on FunTouch OS 10
- SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Dimensions: 162.04 x 76.46 x 9.11mm; Weight: 197g
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS
- Battery: 5,000mAh
- Colors: Starry Black, Iris Blue, Pearl White