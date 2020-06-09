Vivo Y50

Vivo has launched the Y50 smartphone in India for Rs. 17,990 (8GB+128GB), which is approximately $237. It will go on sale starting tomorrow, June 10 2020. It features a 6.53-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ iView Display.

The Vivo Y50 is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone features a quad rear camera setup and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Vivo Y50 specifications

  • Display: 6.53-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+  iView Display
  • SoC: Snapdragon 665 Mobile Platform, paired with Adreno 610 GPU
  • RAM: 8GB
  • ROM: 128GB, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Cameras: Rear – 13MP (primary with f/2.2 aperture) + 8MP (ultra-wide with f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP (depth with f/2.4 aperture)  + 2MP (macro with f/2.4)
    • Front – 16MP f/2.0 aperture lens
  • Dimensions: 162.04  x 76.46 x 9.11mm; Weight: 197g
  • Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS
  • Battery: 5,000mAh battery
  • OS: Android 10 based on FunTouch OS 10
  • SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • Colors: Starry Black, Iris Blue, Pearl White
