Vivo has launched the Y50 smartphone in India for Rs. 17,990 (8GB+128GB), which is approximately $237. It will go on sale starting tomorrow, June 10 2020. It features a 6.53-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ iView Display.
The Vivo Y50 is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone features a quad rear camera setup and packs a 5,000mAh battery.
Vivo Y50 specifications
- Display: 6.53-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ iView Display
- SoC: Snapdragon 665 Mobile Platform, paired with Adreno 610 GPU
- RAM: 8GB
- ROM: 128GB, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Cameras: Rear – 13MP (primary with f/2.2 aperture) + 8MP (ultra-wide with f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP (depth with f/2.4 aperture) + 2MP (macro with f/2.4)
- Front – 16MP f/2.0 aperture lens
- Dimensions: 162.04 x 76.46 x 9.11mm; Weight: 197g
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS
- Battery: 5,000mAh battery
- OS: Android 10 based on FunTouch OS 10
- SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Colors: Starry Black, Iris Blue, Pearl White