Vivo has launched the Y50 smartphone in India for Rs. 17,990 (8GB+128GB), which is approximately $237. It will go on sale starting tomorrow, June 10 2020. It features a 6.53-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ iView Display.

The Vivo Y50 is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone features a quad rear camera setup and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Vivo Y50 specifications