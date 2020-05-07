Vivo Y30

Vivo has launched a new device under its Y-series. The Vivo Y30 comes with quad rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, an “Ultra O Screen Display” and more. Here’s all you need to know about the device.

Vivo Y30 specifications

  • Display: 6.47-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ “Ultra O Screen”
  • SoC: MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
  • RAM: 4GB RAM
  • ROM: 128GB, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
  • Cameras: Rear: 13MP (primary f/2.2 aperture) + 8MP (ultra-wide f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP (depth f/2.4 aperture)  + 2MP f/2.4 lens (likely to be macro) Front: 8MP lens
  • Dimensions: 162.04  x 74.46 x 9.11mm; Weight: 197g
  • Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS
  • OS: Android 10 based on FunTouch OS 10
  • SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • Battery: 5,000mAh battery
  • Colors: Dazzle Blue and Moonstone White

The Vivo smartphone is priced at 899 Malaysian Ringgit (~$208/ Rs 15,800). It will be made available in Malaysia starting May 9. There is no information on availability in other markets yet.

Via: Fonearena

