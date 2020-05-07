Vivo has launched a new device under its Y-series. The Vivo Y30 comes with quad rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, an “Ultra O Screen Display” and more. Here’s all you need to know about the device.
Vivo Y30 specifications
- Display: 6.47-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ “Ultra O Screen”
- SoC: MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- RAM: 4GB RAM
- ROM: 128GB, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Cameras: Rear: 13MP (primary f/2.2 aperture) + 8MP (ultra-wide f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP (depth f/2.4 aperture) + 2MP f/2.4 lens (likely to be macro) Front: 8MP lens
- Dimensions: 162.04 x 74.46 x 9.11mm; Weight: 197g
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS
- OS: Android 10 based on FunTouch OS 10
- SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Battery: 5,000mAh battery
- Colors: Dazzle Blue and Moonstone White
The Vivo smartphone is priced at 899 Malaysian Ringgit (~$208/ Rs 15,800). It will be made available in Malaysia starting May 9. There is no information on availability in other markets yet.
Via: Fonearena