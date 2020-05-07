Vivo has launched a new device under its Y-series. The Vivo Y30 comes with quad rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, an “Ultra O Screen Display” and more. Here’s all you need to know about the device.

Vivo Y30 specifications

6.47-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ “Ultra O Screen” SoC: MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

128GB, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD Cameras: Rear : 13MP (primary f/2.2 aperture) + 8MP (ultra-wide f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP (depth f/2.4 aperture) + 2MP f/2.4 lens (likely to be macro) Front : 8MP lens

The Vivo smartphone is priced at 899 Malaysian Ringgit (~$208/ Rs 15,800). It will be made available in Malaysia starting May 9. There is no information on availability in other markets yet.

Via: Fonearena