Vivo Y30

Vivo has launched a new device under its Y-series. The Vivo Y30 comes with quad rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, an “Ultra O Screen Display” and more. Here’s all you need to know about the device.

Vivo Y30 specifications

  • Display: 6.47-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ “Ultra O Screen”
  • SoC: MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
  • RAM: 4GB RAM
  • ROM: 128GB, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
  • Cameras: Rear: 13MP (primary f/2.2 aperture) + 8MP (ultra-wide f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP (depth f/2.4 aperture)  + 2MP f/2.4 lens (likely to be macro) Front: 8MP lens
  • Dimensions: 162.04  x 74.46 x 9.11mm; Weight: 197g
  • Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS
  • OS: Android 10 based on FunTouch OS 10
  • SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • Battery: 5,000mAh battery
  • Colors: Dazzle Blue and Moonstone White

The Vivo smartphone is priced at 899 Malaysian Ringgit (~$208/ Rs 15,800). It will be made available in Malaysia starting May 9. There is no information on availability in other markets yet.

Via: Fonearena

You May Also Like
iPhone SE camera

Could the 2020 iPhone SE arrive with an underclocked A13 Bionic processor?

The iPhone SE scored lower than the iPhone 11 on AnTuTu, so does that mean Apple ships the iPhone SE with an underclocked A13 Bionic chipset?

OnePlus 8 series gets a new update to fix edge rejection and improve camera output

OxygenOS10.5.5 update for the OnePlus 8 series claims to improve the tactile sensitivity on the screen’s curved edges, alongside some camera tweaks as well.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series has boosted 5G adoption, but sales aren’t so good

Maybe 5G adoption has increased with the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series but Samsung’s latest flagship isn’t doing so hot in sales