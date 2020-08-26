Vivo has launched two new smartphones in its Y-series in India. The Vivo Y20 and Y20i come with similar specifications. Both feature a 6.51-inch HD+ Halo iView display. The smartphones are powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC, which is also found in the Moto G9 in the same segment.

The phone sport a triple rear camera setup of 13MP + 2MP + 2MP and an 8MP selfie shooter. They packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W FlashCharge tech. Vivo promises up to 16 hours of online HD movie streaming and 11 hours of gaming on a single charge. The phones come equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Vivo Y20i and Y20 specifications

6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen

Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform

3GB (Y20i) / 4GB (Y20) LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

Dimensions: 164.41×76.32×8.41mm; Weight: 192.3g

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, micro USB

5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with FunTouch OS 10.5

The VivoY20i costs Rs 11,490 for the 3GB RAM with 64GB storage version and will be available starting September 3, 2020, across all partner retail stores, Vivo India e-store, and other major e-commerce websites. On the other hand, the Vivo Y20 costs Rs 12,990 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version and will be available for purchase on all partner retail stores, Vivo India e-store, and other major e-commerce websites starting August 28, 2020.