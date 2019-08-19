vivo, Xiaomi, and OPPO work together on AirDrop-like sharing

According to a recent post, three major Chinese companies — namely vivo, Xiaomi, and OPPO — have started collaborating on an upcoming, new, wireless file transfer protocol, which seems to be identical with Apple’s AirDrop, but for Android running devices.

Bluetooth will be used to initiate the first stage of pairing devices, after which transfers of up to 20MB/s will take place, meaning they will most likely than not happen over Wi-Fi, which is more or less the same method used by Apple on its devices for AirDrop (and even Samsung when beaming filed from one smartphone to the other).

Stock Android is believed to bring a similar option with Android Q and its Fast Share capabilities, but this will reportedly require Google Play services to be present on the device, something that Chinese smartphones, including those from vivo, Xiaomi, and OPPO don’t necessarily can or want to feature.