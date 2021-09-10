vivo today announced its new flagship series, X70, composed of the standard X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro+. The follow-up to the X60 series features high-end specs, including Snapdragon 888+/Dimensity 1200, AMOLED displays, and a camera system in partnership with ZEISS.

vivo X70 Pro+

X70 Pro+ is the company’s top-end smartphone with all the flagship-grade features you can imagine — Snapdragon 888+, 120Hz 6.783-inch 1440p OLED screen with 300Hz touch sampling rate, Vivo’s custom V1 imaging chip, IP68 dust and water resistance, 55W fast wired FlashCharge, and 50W wireless charging — everything’s here. vivo says the X70 Pro+ comes with LPDDR5 RAM, though it hasn’t specified how much memory it has.

On the back, there’s something really interesting. The Vivo X70 Pro+ comes with four cameras at the back, of which all feature optical image stabilization (OIS), in addition to Zeiss optics and Zeiss T* lens coating. The main sensor is 50MP, which is Samsung’s high-end GN1 sensor, while the ultra-wide lens is 48MP with an f/2.2 aperture. The rest are the 12MP f/1.6 portrait camera with the much newer Sony IMX663 and an 8MP f/3.4 which is a 5x zoom periscopic camera.

The X70 Pro+ also packs vivo’s recently announced V1 imaging chip for better noise reduction in low-light video recording, as well as more efficient motion smoothing in video playback and gaming.

X70 and X70 Pro

The X70 and X70 Pro are Vivo’s not-so-flagship-level smartphones, but still with decent specs. Both models are powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200, instead of the Snapdragon 888+ on the top-end X70 Pro+. The screens are smaller too, coming in at 6.56-inch, with the ability to push a 120Hz refresh rate. They feature 44W FlashCharge, but sadly, no wireless charging.

The cameras are less too, with the standard X70 featuring a triple camera setup (40MP, 12MP, 12MP) while the X70 Pro features a quad-camera setup (50MP, 12MP, 12MP, 8MP). Vivo says they feature “Ultra-Sensing Gimbal Camera coupled with Gimbal Stabilization 3.0 technology” but no other features of the cameras were revealed.

Vivo hasn’t released full information regarding the pricing and availability, but the company says it is “gradually rolling out in markets such as India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, and more” from today.