Vivo is all set to introduce a new smartphone in its X series. The Vivo X60 and X60 Pro are tipped to be launching later this month. While the live images of vanilla X60 were spotted on the internet last month, the company has now confirmed some of its features. These include an all-new partnership with a brand that has been associated with Nokia for long.

The Vivo X60 will be powered by the Exynos 1080 SoC. The latest development comes from a poster shared by the company on Weibo. Furthermore, the devices will run Vivo’s latest UI, which is called OriginOS. For the unaware, Vivo was supposed to showcase the X60 series alongside the OriginOS last mont, but it was only able to detail the latter.

The Vivo X60 series will feature a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, and only the non-pro variant looked to have an orange accented power button. As for the Exynos 1080 chipset, it is an Octa-core SoC that houses one ARM Cortex-A78 core clocked at 2.8GHz, three ARM Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.6GHz, and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. The chipset also features a Mali-G78 MP10 GPU for enhanced graphics performance.

Alongside this poster, Vivo also shared a poster with Zeiss branding on the back of a phone. It announced that its upcoming phones will have Zeiss optics. The Vivo X60 Pro is tipped to sport quad-camera setup with Zeiss-branded lenses, a micro-gimbal camera, and enhanced night mode capabilities. While the company hasn’t announced a launch date, the X60 series is rumored to go official in China later this month.