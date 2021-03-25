VIVO has today globally launched its X60 series flagship phones, packing the latest silicon from Qualcomm and some impressive camera hardware that includes the second iteration of its gimbal-style camera setup. Notably, the company has plans of selling the device in over 20 markets that include India, UK, and UAE among a host of other European and APAC countries over the coming months. Going by the specs and asking price, the VIVO is squarely going against the OnePlus 9 series.

55W fast charging and 48MP ultra-wide gimbal camera for the VIVO X60 Pro+

Starting with the top-of-the-line offering – the X60 Pro+, VIVO has equipped this one with a 6.56-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and curved sides. To make the device stand out, the company has used vegan leather in Emperor Blue finish to adorn its rear panel. Inside, you’ll find Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 running things in tandem with 12 gigs of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. There is a 4200mAh battery inside that supports 55W fast charging.

In the camera department, the VIVO X60 Pro+ offers a 50MP main snapper with the Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor behind it. You also get a 48MP ultra-wide camera that is backed by proprietary gimbal stabilization hardware. There is a massive 32MP portrait camera and an 8MP telephoto lens as well that offers up to 5x optical and 60x hybrid optical zoom.

VIVO X60 and X60 Pro employ Snapdragon 870 and support 33W fast charging

The VIVO X60 and X60 Pro, on the other hand, share a lot of their internals. Both of them employ the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, keeping things in motion inside paired with up to 12 gigs of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. You get a triple camera setup at the back that includes a 48MP main snapper, 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 13MP portrait camera. Selfie and video calling duties are handled by a 32MP sensor on all three phones though.

The vanilla VIVO X60 packs a 6.56-inch flat FHD+ panel while the VIVO X60 Pro goes with a curved panel of the same size, while the 120Hz refresh rate is a trait shared by the panel on both phones. The X60 comes equipped with a 4,300mAh battery, while its Pro sibling has a slightly smaller 4,200mAh juicer inside. Both the phones support 33W wired charging and come in two color options – Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue.

All three VIVO phones support 5G and rely on an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The standard VIVO X60 starts at INR 37,990 (~ $520), while the Pro model will set you back by INR 49,990 (~ $690) in India. For the VIVO X60 Pro+, buyers will have to shell out 69,990 (~ $960). VIVO is yet to announce the international pricing of the device, including some of its key European markets such as the UK.

VIVO X60 series specifications

VIVO X60 VIVO X60 Pro VIVO X60 Pro+ 6.56-inch FHD+

E3 AMOLED

120Hz refresh rate

HDR10+ 6.56-inch FHD+

AMOLED

120Hz refresh rate

240Hz touch sampling rate

HDR10+ 6.56-inch FHD+

AMOLED

120Hz refresh rate

240Hz touch sampling rate

HDR10+ Qualcomm

Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm

Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm

Snapdragon 888 8GB + 128GB

12GB + 256GB 12GB + 256GB 12GB + 256GB 4,300mAh

33W fast charging 4,200mAh

33W fast charging 4,200mAh

55W fast charging 48MP f/1.79 primary

13MP f/2.2 wide-angle,

120° FoV

13MP f/2.46 portrait 48MP f/1.48 primary

(Gimbal Stabilization 2.0,

OIS + EIS)

13MP f/2.2 wide-angle, 120°

13MP f/2.46 portrait 50MP ISOCELL GN1 main

(OIS + EIS)

48MP f/2.2 ultra-wide

(Gimbal Stabilization 2.0,

114° FoV)

32MP f/2.08 portrait

8MP f/3.4 periscope

(5x optical, 60x hybrid zoom) 32MP front camera 32MP front camera 32MP front camera Midnight Black

Shimmer Blue Midnight Black

Shimmer Blue Emperor Blue In-display fingerprint

Accelerometer

Ambient light sensor

Proximity Sensor

E-compass

Gyroscope In-display fingerprint

Accelerometer

Ambient light sensor

Proximity Sensor

E-compass

Gyroscope In-display fingerprint

Accelerometer

Ambient light sensor

Proximity Sensor

E-compass

Gyroscope Wi-Fi (2.4G/5G) MIMO

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.2

USB

USB Type-C, USB 2.0 Wi-Fi (2.4G/5G) MIMO

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.1

USB

USB Type-C, USB 2.0 Wi-Fi (2.4G/5G) MIMO

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.1

USB

USB Type-C, USB 2.0