vivo x60

VIVO has today globally launched its X60 series flagship phones, packing the latest silicon from Qualcomm and some impressive camera hardware that includes the second iteration of its gimbal-style camera setup. Notably, the company has plans of selling the device in over 20 markets that include India, UK, and UAE among a host of other European and APAC countries over the coming months. Going by the specs and asking price, the VIVO is squarely going against the OnePlus 9 series

55W fast charging and 48MP ultra-wide gimbal camera for the VIVO X60 Pro+

Starting with the top-of-the-line offering – the X60 Pro+, VIVO has equipped this one with a 6.56-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and curved sides. To make the device stand out, the company has used vegan leather in Emperor Blue finish to adorn its rear panel. Inside, you’ll find Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 running things in tandem with 12 gigs of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. There is a 4200mAh battery inside that supports 55W fast charging.

vivo x60

 

In the camera department, the VIVO X60 Pro+ offers a 50MP main snapper with the Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor behind it. You also get a 48MP ultra-wide camera that is backed by proprietary gimbal stabilization hardware. There is a massive 32MP portrait camera and an 8MP telephoto lens as well that offers up to 5x optical and 60x hybrid optical zoom. 

VIVO X60 and X60 Pro employ Snapdragon 870 and support 33W fast charging

The VIVO X60 and X60 Pro, on the other hand, share a lot of their internals. Both of them employ the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, keeping things in motion inside paired with up to 12 gigs of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. You get a triple camera setup at the back that includes a 48MP main snapper, 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 13MP portrait camera. Selfie and video calling duties are handled by a 32MP sensor on all three phones though. 

vivo x60 series camera

The vanilla VIVO X60 packs a 6.56-inch flat FHD+ panel while the VIVO X60 Pro goes with a curved panel of the same size, while the 120Hz refresh rate is a trait shared by the panel on both phones. The X60 comes equipped with a 4,300mAh battery, while its Pro sibling has a slightly smaller 4,200mAh juicer inside. Both the phones support 33W wired charging and come in two color options – Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue. 

All three VIVO phones support 5G and rely on an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The standard VIVO X60 starts at INR 37,990 (~ $520), while the Pro model will set you back by INR 49,990 (~ $690) in India. For the VIVO X60 Pro+, buyers will have to shell out 69,990 (~ $960). VIVO is yet to announce the international pricing of the device, including some of its key European markets such as the UK.

vivo x60 Pro+

 

VIVO X60 series specifications

VIVO X60 VIVO X60 Pro VIVO X60 Pro+
6.56-inch FHD+
E3 AMOLED
120Hz refresh rate
HDR10+		 6.56-inch FHD+
AMOLED
120Hz refresh rate
240Hz touch sampling rate
HDR10+		 6.56-inch FHD+
AMOLED
120Hz refresh rate
240Hz touch sampling rate
HDR10+
Qualcomm
Snapdragon 870		 Qualcomm
Snapdragon 870		 Qualcomm
Snapdragon 888
8GB + 128GB 
12GB + 256GB		 12GB + 256GB  12GB + 256GB 
4,300mAh
33W fast charging		 4,200mAh
33W fast charging		 4,200mAh
55W fast charging
48MP f/1.79 primary
13MP f/2.2 wide-angle,
120° FoV
13MP f/2.46 portrait		 48MP f/1.48 primary
(Gimbal Stabilization 2.0,
OIS + EIS)
13MP f/2.2 wide-angle, 120° 
13MP f/2.46 portrait		 50MP ISOCELL GN1 main
(OIS + EIS)
48MP f/2.2 ultra-wide
(Gimbal Stabilization 2.0,
114° FoV)
32MP f/2.08 portrait
8MP f/3.4 periscope
(5x optical, 60x hybrid zoom)
32MP front camera 32MP front camera 32MP front camera
Midnight Black
Shimmer Blue		 Midnight Black
Shimmer Blue		 Emperor Blue
In-display fingerprint
Accelerometer
Ambient light sensor
Proximity Sensor
E-compass
Gyroscope		 In-display fingerprint
Accelerometer
Ambient light sensor
Proximity Sensor
E-compass
Gyroscope		 In-display fingerprint
Accelerometer
Ambient light sensor
Proximity Sensor
E-compass
Gyroscope
Wi-Fi (2.4G/5G) MIMO
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.2
USB
USB Type-C, USB 2.0		 Wi-Fi (2.4G/5G) MIMO
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.1
USB
USB Type-C, USB 2.0		 Wi-Fi (2.4G/5G) MIMO
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.1
USB
USB Type-C, USB 2.0

 

