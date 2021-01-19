Vivo launched its X60 and X60 Pro in China at the end of 2020. At the launch, the company teased the Pro+ variant. The new device is tipped to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It was recently spotted on 3C network certification listing, which suggested that the phone will come with 5G support as well as 55W Super Flash fast charging. Now, the company has released an official poster to showcase its rear design and key features.

The Vivo V60 Pro+ will be arriving with dual main cameras. As per a tipster, the smartphone’s quad-camera setup includes a Samsung GN1 50MP primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture + a 48MP ultra wide-angle camera with second-generation micro-gimbal stabilization. The cameras could be accompanied by a 5x periscope telephoto lens and portrait sensor.

For the unaware, the Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro are powered by the Samsung Exynos 1080 chipset. Hence, the Vivo X60 Pro+ will be the flagship with Snapdragon 888 chipset. It is said to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display. It is tipped to have a single punch-hole cut out in the display for the selfie shooter. The smartphone will have a Zeiss certified optical lens. According to a leak, the smartphone is coated with Zeiss’s T coating. The upcoming Vivo X60 Pro+ could also support 55W fast charging. There is no word on the battery capacity yet. It could have 8GB and 12GB RAM options with 128GB and 256GB storage variants.

The smartphone is yet to be launched but it is already listed on Vivo China’s official website. The Vivo X60 and X60 Pro are equipped with 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED displays that offer a 120Hz refresh rate. They run OriginOS based Android 11 OS. The Vivo X60 has a 48MP + 13MP + 13MP triple rear camera setup, while the Pro model sports quad cameras with 48MP + 8MP + 13MP + 13MP.