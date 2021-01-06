Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

Vivo launched its X60 and X60 Pro in China at the end of 2020. At the launch, the company teased the Pro+ variant. Now, it is anticipated to launch the premium Vivo X60 Pro+ soon. It is tipped tone powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. As per a new leak, the phone has been spotted on 3C network certification listing, which suggests that the phone will come with 5G support as well as 55W Super Flash fast charging.

The latest leak comes from Digital Chat Station, who took to Weibo to share the details of the upcoming Vivo X60 Pro+. To recall, the device was teased at the launch of Vivo X60 and X60 Pro on December 30 in China. As per the new leak, the X60 Pro+ will be the first Vivo device to include the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. For the unaware, the Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro are powered by the Samsung Exynos 1080 chipset.

As per the leak, the Vivo X60 Pro+ is tipped to sport a quad rear camera setup. It could have a 50MP primary camera, and feature a 120Hz refresh rate display. It is tipped to have a single punch-hole cut out in the display for the selfie shooter. It is expected to have a Zeiss certified optical lens. According to the tipster, the smartphone is coated with Zeiss’s T coating. The upcoming Vivo X60 Pro+ could also support 55W fast charging. There is no word on the battery capacity yet.

The device is expected to be launched on January 20. Vivo is yet to release official teasers for the upcoming smartphone. We expect more details to be revealed as we head towards the launch.

I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
