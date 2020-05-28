Vivo X50

The Vivo X50 and X50 Pro are scheduled to launch on June 1 in China. However, the renders of both devices have already leaked online. Now, a trustworthy leakster from China has shared the key specifications of the Vivo X50.

The handset is said to feature a flat 6.56-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC.

On the optics front, the Vivo X50 is tipped to sport a 32MP Samsung GD1 selfie shooter. It will come with a quad rear camera that could include a 48MP Sony IMX598 sensor + a 13MP Samsung S5K3L6 lens + an 8MP OmniVision OV08A10 telephoto sensor + an 8MP Hynix Hi846 ultrawide lens.

It may pack a 4,315mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The phone is rumored to come with a 3.5mm audio jack and an AK4377a Hi-Fi audio chip.

