Vivo announced today that it will be launching the X50 5G next month. The handset will go official in China on June 1.

The company hasn’t revealed any details of the device yer. However, an image on Vivo’s official China site teases the smartphone as “professional imaging flagship” (machine translated).

The Vivo X50 5G is tipped to sport a punch-hole display. On the back, it could feature a rectangular camera setup.

The company is likely to tease more of its features leading up to the launch.

Source: Weibo