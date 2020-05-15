Vivo X50 5G teaser

Vivo announced today that it will be launching the X50 5G next month. The handset will go official in China on June 1.

The company hasn’t revealed any details of the device yer. However, an image on Vivo’s official China site teases the smartphone as “professional imaging flagship” (machine translated).

The Vivo X50 5G is tipped to sport a punch-hole display. On the back, it could feature a rectangular camera setup.

The company is likely to tease more of its features leading up to the launch.

Source: Weibo

You May Also Like
Lava Red OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5, 5T OxygenOS Open Beta 2 update brings April security patch

The update is not rolling out as OTA to the Open Beta 1 users.

Microsoft’s Surface Duo is still on track for a late 2020 release: Report

Surface Neo’s development has reportedly been put on hold, but the Surface Duo phone-tablet hybrid is still on track to launch in the holiday 2020 season.
Vivo V19 global variant

You can now buy a Vivo phone via an SMS in India

The system will let prospective buyers inquire via an SMS, Vivo India website, or even the Facebook page.