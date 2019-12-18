Author
Tags

vivo has been teasing the X30 Pro 5G, and reports have already revealed the possibility of it using a super telephoto camera. Now the phone is official, and comes in tandem with a slightly toned down, non-Pro variant.

The highest-end of the two, the vivo x30 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup. It consists of a main 64MP shooter camera, a 13MP periscopic telephoto lens with up to 5X hybrid and 60X digital zoom, a 32MP unit, and an 8MP wide-angle camera.

By contrast, the non-Pro X30 only has three cameras, lacking the telephoto lens. All the other specs are identical, including the 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a minuscule punch-hole for the 32MP selfie camera.

They both feature Samsung’s Exynos 980 chip, 8GB of RAM, 128- and 256GB storage options, and 4,350mAh batteries with 33W fast-charging.

Pricing starts at CNY 3298 ($471), and goes all the way to CNY 4298 ($615). You can read more about the phones at the link below.

Via: XDA Developers

You May Also Like

The new Huawei P40 series is coming during Q1 of 2020

We can expect the new Huawei P40 series to arrive in the first quarter of 2020, and they would include important upgrades when compared to their predecessors

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite leaves nothing to the imagination in these renders

We have the latest leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite that give us a better idea of what we can expect from this device

ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G will feature the Snapdragon 865

ZTE is teasing the upcoming Axon 10s Pro 5G, which will arrive with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor at its core.