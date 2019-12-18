vivo has been teasing the X30 Pro 5G, and reports have already revealed the possibility of it using a super telephoto camera. Now the phone is official, and comes in tandem with a slightly toned down, non-Pro variant.

The highest-end of the two, the vivo x30 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup. It consists of a main 64MP shooter camera, a 13MP periscopic telephoto lens with up to 5X hybrid and 60X digital zoom, a 32MP unit, and an 8MP wide-angle camera.

By contrast, the non-Pro X30 only has three cameras, lacking the telephoto lens. All the other specs are identical, including the 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a minuscule punch-hole for the 32MP selfie camera.

They both feature Samsung’s Exynos 980 chip, 8GB of RAM, 128- and 256GB storage options, and 4,350mAh batteries with 33W fast-charging.

Pricing starts at CNY 3298 ($471), and goes all the way to CNY 4298 ($615). You can read more about the phones at the link below.

Via: XDA Developers