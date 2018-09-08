Vivo X23 official with 8GB of RAM, in-display fingerprint scanner

Earlier this week Vivo introduced the V11, initially available in India and Thailand. Now the company is introducing the X23 for China, bringing an in-display fingerprint scanner to the party. As the trend recently goes, this phone also has a tiny notch at the top. Call it teardrop or a different name, it is home only to the front-facing camera.

The Vivo X23 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor. 8GB of RAM are making sure operation is smooth, as well as a performance mode dubbed Dual Turbo Acceleration Engine. The screen is a 6.41-inch panel with 1080 x 2340 resolution. Because of the in-display fingerprint scanner’s presence, the screen is a Super AMOLED panel.

The reason for the tiny notch is the 12MP selfie shooter. The main camera duo on the back of the Vivo X23 consists of a 12- and 13MP unit. The 12MP camera has an aperture of f/1.8 and regular field of view. The 13MP snapper is a wide-angle camera with f/2.4.

The Vivo X23 is equipped with 128GB of storage and runs Android 8.1 with Funtouch OS 4.5 on top of it. The battery is a 3,400mAh unit with capabilities of 22.5W fast charging. Available in Purple, Red, and Blue, it goes for CNY 3,498 (roughly $510). While there is no info on global availability, it will be available in China starting September 14.