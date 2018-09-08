Android

Vivo X23 official with 8GB of RAM, in-display fingerprint scanner

Contents

Earlier this week Vivo introduced the V11, initially available in India and Thailand. Now the company is introducing the X23 for China, bringing an in-display fingerprint scanner to the party. As the trend recently goes, this phone also has a tiny notch at the top. Call it teardrop or a different name, it is home only to the front-facing camera.

The Vivo X23 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor. 8GB of RAM are making sure operation is smooth, as well as a performance mode dubbed Dual Turbo Acceleration Engine. The screen is a 6.41-inch panel with 1080 x 2340 resolution. Because of the in-display fingerprint scanner’s presence, the screen is a Super AMOLED panel.

The reason for the tiny notch is the 12MP selfie shooter. The main camera duo on the back of the Vivo X23 consists of a 12- and 13MP unit. The 12MP camera has an aperture of f/1.8 and regular field of view. The 13MP snapper is a wide-angle camera with f/2.4.

The Vivo X23 is equipped with 128GB of storage and runs Android 8.1 with Funtouch OS 4.5 on top of it. The battery is a 3,400mAh unit with capabilities of 22.5W fast charging. Available in Purple, Red, and Blue, it goes for CNY 3,498 (roughly $510). While there is no info on global availability, it will be available in China starting September 14.

VIVO X23

Discuss This Post

Read More

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
GSMArena
Source
Vivo
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, News, Vivo, vivo x23, X23
, , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.