This is the vivo X Fold which will be announced on April 11 (video)

Vivo is set to announce its first foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold, on April 11. The company has been teasing the device every now and then, but today, Vivo has posted the official renders and a video of the smartphone on its website showcasing the device in all of its glory. From the video posted, it appears that Vivo will give Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 tough competition with its X Fold.

Taking inspiration from the Galaxy Fold, X Fold will also come with an in-ward folding design. The outer display is shown to have a punch-hole display with a curved edge. The rear of the foldable shows a rectangle camera block with a quad-camera system. The camera module also houses an LED flash and the Zeiss branding.

The inner display is an AMOLED E5 foldable screen with 2K+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo has also confirmed that both the inner and the outer display will come with an under-display fingerprint scanner. Vivo X Fold will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The company also shared a teaser video showcasing the device which can be seen down below.

Apart from these specs, rumors have suggested that the battery on Vivo X Fold is a 4,600 mAh cell with support for 80W fast wired charging, which would make it one of the fastest charging foldable devices. The company is also said to be prepping a unique solution that will reduce the display crease thanks to an improved hinge mechanism.

We don’t have any information about pricing or availability for the Vivo X Fold. It also remains to be seen if the device will be made available outside of China, which is often not the case with other Vivo products.

Via: GSMArena, GizmoChina