We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Phones

This is the vivo X Fold which will be announced on April 11 (video)

By Sanuj Bhatia March 29, 2022, 5:02 am
vivo X Fold official render Source: Vivo

Vivo is set to announce its first foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold, on April 11. The company has been teasing the device every now and then, but today, Vivo has posted the official renders and a video of the smartphone on its website showcasing the device in all of its glory. From the video posted, it appears that Vivo will give Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 tough competition with its X Fold.

Taking inspiration from the Galaxy Fold, X Fold will also come with an in-ward folding design. The outer display is shown to have a punch-hole display with a curved edge. The rear of the foldable shows a rectangle camera block with a quad-camera system. The camera module also houses an LED flash and the Zeiss branding.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

The inner display is an AMOLED E5 foldable screen with 2K+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo has also confirmed that both the inner and the outer display will come with an under-display fingerprint scanner. Vivo X Fold will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The company also shared a teaser video showcasing the device which can be seen down below.

Apart from these specs, rumors have suggested that the battery on Vivo X Fold is a 4,600 mAh cell with support for 80W fast wired charging, which would make it one of the fastest charging foldable devices. The company is also said to be prepping a unique solution that will reduce the display crease thanks to an improved hinge mechanism.

We don’t have any information about pricing or availability for the Vivo X Fold. It also remains to be seen if the device will be made available outside of China, which is often not the case with other Vivo products.

Via: GSMArena, GizmoChina

Read More

Search

Latest Articles

 Phones

OnePlus 10 Pro appears on German website for €899

A user found that the Germany MediaMarkt retailer already contains the OnePlus 10 Pro listing, revealing the configuration, color, and price. The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to cost the same as the OnePlus 9 Pro when it launched.

By Roland Udvarlaki March 28, 2022, 12:21 pm
Phones

iPhone 14 Pro camera larger than iPhone 13, report claims

According to the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's next-gen flagship smartphone, the iPhone 14 Pro, will have cameras larger than the iPhone 13 Pro cameras. Learn what Kuo has said about the camera on iPhone 14 here.

By Sanuj Bhatia March 28, 2022, 12:25 am