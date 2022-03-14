Vivo X Fold spotted in the wild

Vivo is tipped to introduce its first foldable smartphone very soon. A few days ago, the first schematics of the rumored Vivo X Fold leaked showcasing its design and quad-camera setup. Now, an image posted on the Chinese social networking website Weibo has apparently shown off the first foldable from Vivo in real life.

The leak comes from the reliable leaker Panda is bald suggesting that the foldable is indeed from Vivo. The image shows off the Vivo X Fold in a thick protective. Companies usually hand out unreleased devices to their testing team to see how the product performs in the real world. However, it seems that someone has managed to capture the device's photo when someone was carrying it in the subway in China.

Interestingly, the image shows a very minimal crease on the display — something that the foldable makers have been working to tackle for the past few years. Rumors have suggested that Vivo is using a complex hinge mechanism for the inner foldable glass of the X Fold resulting in (almost) creaseless screen.

Overall, it seems that the Vivo X Fold will have a similar design as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The foldable is also tipped to come with high-end specs, such as Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, OLED displays, 4,600 mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging, an under-display fingerprint sensor, and a quad-camera setup. There’s no word on when we might see Vivo launch the X Fold, but we expect to be introduced sometime this year.

Source: Weibo | Via: GSMArena