vivo X Fold leaks with four cameras on the back, as company’s first foldable smartphone

Most manufacturers entered into the folding smartphone market, although the western market is still dominated by the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Vivo appears to be wanting a slice of the pie, and a new leak suggests that the company may be working on a Galaxy Z Fold 3-like foldable smartphone, called vivo X Fold.

Digital Chat Station (via GSMArena) shared an image of the alleged design of the upcoming vivo X Fold smartphone, and it borrows a lot of similarities from the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and other recent foldable devices which were announced recently, like the HONOR Magic V, and the OPPO Find N foldable smartphones.

The device appears to have a similar design, and the top will likely house a punch-hole camera cutout for the selfie camera. The back will house a quad-camera setup, one of which will reportedly be a periscope sensor. The primary sensor is said to be equipped with gimbal stabilization.

The specification of the vivo X Fold is unclear at the moment, but it will reportedly have “top-level” hardware, suggesting the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, or something newer. The display is reported to be an OLED panel, and there will be no side-mounted fingerprint sensor, suggesting it may be built-in in the display. The volume rocker and power button will be placed on the left-hand side when unfolded, and it should make using the device easier while using it in a folded state.

Vivo devices aren’t widely available outside of China, and we are unlikely to see the vivo X Fold come to the west anytime soon. Vivo is owned by the BBK Electronics company, which also own OPPO, Realme OnePlus, and IQOO. There’s no word on when we might see this launch, but we expect to see it introduced this year.