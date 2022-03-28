vivo X Fold will be officially announced on April 11

Vivo teased the vivo X Note and vivo X Fold devices last week, and while it looked like the announcement would happen today, it appears that the company only announced when the devices will be officially introduced to the world. Vivo confirmed in a Weibo post that it will unveil its first device on April 11, the vivo X Fold.

The vivo X Fold will be the company’s first foldable device, which is rumored to take on the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s design and features. Rumors claim that the new foldable phone will have a less noticeable crease, improved camera, fingerprint sensor, display, and it will be one of the best foldable devices on the market, although we’ll have to see with our own eyes to confirm that.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

The new teaser from vivo says that the vivo X Fold will have a screen from the “Folding-Screen 2.0 Era”, suggesting that the company came up with a unique solution to reduce the display crease improve the hinge mechanism.

Not much else is known about the hardware and specifications of the upcoming vivo X Fold, but rumors claimed that it would have “top-level” hardware, suggesting it could come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The display will reportedly be a 6.53-inch external OLED panel, and the fingerprint sensor may be placed under the display. The battery is reportedly a 4,600 mAh cell with support for 80W fast wired charging, which would make it one of the fastest charging foldable devices. The camera on the back will house four sensors.

We don’t have any information about pricing or availability for the vivo X Fold, and it remains to be seen if it will be available outside of China, which is often not the case with other vivo products.