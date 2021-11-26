Vivo Watch 2 with a new circular design and calling support surfaces

Vivo launched its first smartwatch, the Vivo Watch, last year. According to a new report, the company is already preparing a successor for the smartwatch, which will reportedly be called Vivo Watch 2. The leak comes courtesy of Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station who has shared some images and features that we can expect from the upcoming Vivo Watch.

According to the leaker, Vivo will make a design switch with this year's smartwatch. Vivo Watch 2 will come in a circular design, much like the new Moto Watch 100. Vivo will be offering a better circular OLED display upfront this time around, as per the leaker. He also believes that the smartwatch will be offered in two strap options: leather and silicone.

In the image shared by the leaker, we can see that Vivo Watch 2 will come with voice calling support. Voice calling support has been growing in recent smartwatches — Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 also supports voice calling — and Vivo Watch 2 might be the next OEM smartwatch to feature it. In addition, as per the image, Vivo Watch 2 will also support heart rate monitoring, step counter, and built-in GPS.

The leaker also claims that Vivo will be offering the smartwatch in two variants: 42mm and 46mm. In comparison to the last year's smartwatch, this year's Vivo Watch 2 will house a bigger 501 mAh battery which should hopefully provide better performance than the last generation. The smartwatch is first expected to be launched in China and then launch in overseas market.

Via: GSMArena