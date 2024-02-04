Key Takeaways The vivo V30 is the latest mid-range smartphone from vivo, featuring upgraded cameras, a bigger battery, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset.

The camera setup on the vivo V30 includes a triple 50MP camera system, with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP selfie camera.

The vivo V30 is the company's thinnest phone with a 5,000 mAh battery. It also supports 80W FlashCharge.

While the talk of the town may have been its latest X100, vivo has quietly been delivering some excellent budget and mid-range smartphones. The company's vivo V29 was our one of the top picks for the mid-range smartphone in 2023. Now, just a few months after the vivo V29's release, the company unveiled its latest vivo V30 mid-range smartphone equipped with upgraded cameras, a bigger battery, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset.

The vivo V series has always had a strong focus on cameras, and the vivo V30 continues this trend. It brings an upgraded Aura Light flash, a new color temperature sensor, and distance-sensitive lighting that adjusts the brightness of the Aura Light based on the subject's distance. As for the camera setup itself, the vivo V30 features a triple 50MP camera system, including a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP selfie camera. In contrast, the vivo V29 had an 8MP ultra-wide sensor.

Source: vivo

Up front, the vivo V30 features the same 1.5K 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The brightness is now bumped to 2800 nits for better outdoor visibility. Under the hood, the vivo V30 features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, built on an efficient 4nm process. It features one Cortex-A715 clocked at 2.63GHz, three Cortex-A715 cores at 2.4GHz, and four Cortex-A510 cores at 1.8GHz. In terms of storage and RAM, you get up to 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

While the design remains largely unchanged from the previous generation, the V30 introduces a significant improvement by featuring a larger 5,000 mAh battery (compared to the V29's 4,600 mAh) that supports 80W FlashCharge. Impressively, the vivo V30 maintains a slim profile at just 7.45 mm, making it the company's thinnest phone with a 5,000 mAh battery to date. Additionally, vivo has placed a strong emphasis on cooling, equipping the phone with an Ultra Large Smart Cooling System for more effective heat dissipation.

vivo hasn't announced the pricing for the V30 just yet, but the company has confirmed that the smartphone will be available in more than thirty countries, including India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Pakistan, Egypt, and the UAE. We will update this page as and when we hear more from the company.

vivo V30 Specifications