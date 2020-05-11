Vivo V19

Vivo V19 is all set to go official in India on May 12, which is tomorrow. The smartphone was planned to debut on March 26. However, it was delayed due to the nation-wide lockdown.

The Vivo V19 is powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC. It will come equipped with dual-selfie-cameras inside the punch hole. It will feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display.

As for the optics, it will sport a quad rear camera setup: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP. Further, it packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Source: Gadgets360

You May Also Like

Apple’s previous 13-inch MacBook Pro, LG G8 and more, on sale today

Apple’s previous generation of the 13-inch MacBook Pro is on sale, as well as the LG G8 ThinQ, and more products from Samsung, Garmin and TCL

Moto Edge+ review: nice try, wrong price… (video)

For $999 you get a lot of what a phone at that price should provide, but should you spend that much? Check out our Moto Edge+ review!
Xiaomi-Mi-10-Youth-Edition

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition with SD 765G launched for CNY 2099 (~$296)

The pre-orders have begun today ahead of the April 30 roll out.