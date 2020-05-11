Vivo V19 is all set to go official in India on May 12, which is tomorrow. The smartphone was planned to debut on March 26. However, it was delayed due to the nation-wide lockdown.

The Vivo V19 is powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC. It will come equipped with dual-selfie-cameras inside the punch hole. It will feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display.

As for the optics, it will sport a quad rear camera setup: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP. Further, it packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Source: Gadgets360