Vivo V19

Vivo V19 is all set to go official in India on May 12, which is tomorrow. The smartphone was planned to debut on March 26. However, it was delayed due to the nation-wide lockdown.

The Vivo V19 is powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC. It will come equipped with dual-selfie-cameras inside the punch hole. It will feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display.

As for the optics, it will sport a quad rear camera setup: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP. Further, it packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Source: Gadgets360

You May Also Like

Global smartphone market saw biggest decline ever in Q1 2020 due to COVID-19 crisis

Canalys data says the quarterly global smartphone shipments fell by 13% on a YoY basis, while IDC pegs that number at 11.7% in Q1 2020.
Realme X3 Pro

Realme X3 Pro with Snapdragon 865 SoC visits AnTuTu

It scored 600806 points on AnTuTu.

Microsoft’s Surface Duo is still on track for a late 2020 release: Report

Surface Neo’s development has reportedly been put on hold, but the Surface Duo phone-tablet hybrid is still on track to launch in the holiday 2020 season.