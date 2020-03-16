Author
The vivo V19 went official last week, as the phone was announced in Indonesia. With all of its specs officially available, today’s real-life images don’t necessarily contribute to details of the phone, but rather indicate and imminent launch in India (first week of April, reportedly).

The report does however suggest that the Indian version will be powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC, instead of the 675, and that it might have dual-selfie-cameras inside the punch hole, versus just one on the model announced last week.

The quad-camera setup at the back will consist of 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP shooters, memory and storage will come in at 8-, and 128GB, respectively, and the battery powering everything, including Android 10, is one of 4,500mAh.

