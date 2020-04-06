Vivo had scheduled the launch of Vivo V19 in March in India. However, the launch got canceled amid the COVID-19 outbreak. While Vivo is yet to announce the new launch date, live images of the device have appeared online.

The Vivo V19 is seen sporting a rectangular camera module that houses four cameras. On the front lie two selfie shooters in a punch-hole notch. However, it is not known whether it is a real handset or a dummy unit.







The right edge holds a volume rocker and a power key. Further, as per past reports, the phone will be made available in two color variants like Mystic Silver and Piano Black. It may be powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC.

The four rear cameras are said to consist of 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP shooters.