Vivo launched the V17 in India late last year. The successor was all set to be announced on March 26. However, the company canceled the launch event. Now, Vivo V19 has been made official. The phone features a glass sandwich design with “ergonomically-designed 3D curves”.

It comes in Sleek Silver and Gleam Black color options. Here’s everything you need to know about the smartphone.

Vivo V19 specifications

6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 E3 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 800 nits brightness under sunlight

Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform, paired with Adreno 616 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1 storage, expandable with microSD

Rear Cameras: 48MP (f/1.79 primary) + 8MP (f/2.2 wide-angle) + 2MP (f/2.4 depth) + 2MP (f/2.4 macro)

Front: 32MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP (105° wide-angle f/2.2)

Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

In-display fingerprint sensor

3.5 mm audio jack, FM Radio

Dimensions: 159.64 x 75.04 x 8.5 mm; Weight: 186.5g

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C port

4,500mAh battery with 33W vivo FlashCharge 2.0 fast charging

The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at 4299000 Indonesian Rupiah (~US$ 260 / Rs 19,796). In contrast, the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at 4999000 Indonesian Rupiah (US$ 302 / Rs 23,000). It is expected to be made in global markets including India soon.

Source: Vivo