Vivo has launched a new mid-range phone called the Vivo V17. Well technically, this is a new phone just in the name, as the specifications are almost identical to the Vivo V17 that was launched in India last year.

Questionable product strategy aside, the Vivo V19 is a decent mid-ranger that packs a quad rear camera setup, a modern punch hole design, and Vivo’s signature gradient aesthetics. Here’s what the Vivo V19’s internals are all about:

6.44-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC

8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage

Quad rear cameras (48-megapixel main + 8-megapixel wide-angle lens + 2-megapixel portrait sensor + 2-megapixel macro camera)

32-megapixel selfie camera

4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support

Vivo V19 is priced at IDR 4,299,000 (equivalent to $300) and is now up for pre-order in Indonesia. However, it would be interesting to see if the Vivo V19 rumoured to launch soon in India will be the same device or something else.

Source: Vivo Indonesia