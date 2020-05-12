Vivo V19

Vivo V19 has been launched in India. The phone features a Full HD+ Super AMOLED Ultra-O display that sports a pill-shaped punch-hole display. Here’s everything you need to know about the device.

Vivo V19 specifications

  • 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 E3 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 800 nits brightness under sunlight
  • Snapdragon 712, paired with Adreno 616 GPU
  • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1 storage, expandable with microSD
  • Rear: 48MP (f/1.79 primary) + 8MP (f/2.2 wide-angle) + 2MP (f/2.4 depth) + 2MP (f/2.4 macro)
  • Front: 32MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP (105° wide-angle f/2.2)
  • 4,500mAh battery with 33W vivo FlashCharge 2.0 fast charging
  • Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
  • In-display fingerprint sensor
  • 3.5 mm audio jack, FM Radio
  • Dimensions: 159.64 x 75.04 x 8.5 mm; Weight: 186.5g
  • Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C port

The Vivo handset will be made available in Mystic Silver and Piano Black colors at Rs 27,990. The 8GB RAM + 256GB of storage model is priced at Rs 31,990. It will go on sale starting May 15 via Flipkart, Amazon.in as well as offline stores.

