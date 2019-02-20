Vivo V15Pro hands-on: a mid-ranger that’s really a flagship (video)

This is the Vivo V15Pro, a very interesting approach that effectively blurs the lines between what we get on flagships, and a small step into the midrange.

We’ve been covering rumors of the V15Pro for a bit, and let me just say that this phone is even more stunning when you hold it. From the pattern in the glass to the feel of its materials, to the 2.5D glass surrounding it, I really like this phone.

Vivo V15Pro hands-on video

There’s a very important reason why the Vivo V15Pro matters. I’m having a hard time calling this a mid-ranger. See, Premium mid-rangers have existed for a bit, but are usually just nice designs with watered down specs and features. This is not the case.

Really, the only thing that’s mid-range about this phone is the chip powering. We have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE processor. Oh and then the other thing is its micro USB connection, even if providing fast charging capabilities. The rest is flagship territory with 6- or 8GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, and a 3,700mAh battery.

We have a gorgeous 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display at Full HD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a 91.64% screen-to-body ratio, and full support for the P3 color gamut. And here is where the unexpected things on a mid-ranger begin, and which Vivo pioneered. There’s no notch, but instead, a motorized 32 megapixel camera. Yes, 32! My tests overall have really surprised me given its dynamic range and overall use of color and detail. That’s obviously after I disabled all the beautifying filters that shaved a few pounds off my face.

Vivo V15Pro selfie samples

The micro-stepping motor shares chassis space with the next unexpected combo. We have a triple camera module, but it’s not conventional. One is a 48 megapixel camera that uses pixel binning to combine each 0.8 micron into a four-in-one, totaling 1.6 microns. The second is an 8 megapixel Super Wide Angle camera at 120 degrees of field of view, and the third is a 5 megapixel depth sensor. There’s a ton of AI here, even for Body Shaping. Yeah, I know. I switched it off, but regardless photos seem fantastic even with the mid-range ISP in the processor. There’s an AI Super Night Mode for long exposure shots also included. In my preliminary testing, I do have to say the results are way better than expected.

Vivo V15Pro camera samples

Other surprises are the 5th generation in-display fingerprint scanner. It’s not the fastest I’ve used, but this is also a territory Vivo pioneered, and remains really convenient. Another thing to note, there’s a dedicated button for the Google Assistant on the side.

Now, given that this is a phone slated for Asia, you will notice a blend of services to cater to that market. This device is powered by Funtouch OS on top of Android 9 Pie. Definitely not my favorite given its resemblance to iOS, but a good option for those planning to switch from an iPhone. There’s also another assistant built in, called Jovi, which I obviously stayed away from.

Overall the Vivo V15Pro is a very interesting option that I do feel you should consider. It’s got flagship technology, powerful specs in certain cases, and a really good camera. I’m pleasantly surprised with my experience so far. You should definitely check it out.

Vivo V15Pro gallery